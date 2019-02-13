Herron posts 28 as St. John's topples Butler in OT

Mustapha Heron scored 28 points, including two clinching free throws, to lead St. John’s to a 77-73 overtime victory over Butler on Tuesday night at New York

Feb 12, 2019; Queens, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Justin Simon (5) and guard Mustapha Heron (14) react in the first half against the Butler Bulldogs at Carnesecca Arena.

Herron hit 8 of 15 shots and 10 of 12 free throws. Marvin Clark II chipped in with 18 points for the Red Storm (18-7, 6-6 Big East).

St. John’s used a 9-2 run to take a 75-70 lead in overtime. Leading 75-73, St. John’s turned the ball over with 13 seconds left. Paul Jorgensen missed a jumper with 3 seconds left. Herron was fouled and hit both free throws with 1.9 seconds left.

Butler took its first lead of the game at 66-65 with 17 seconds left on a running short jumper by Jorgensen. The Red Storm’s Shamorie Ponds, who had 14 points, hit the first of two free throws to tie it with 4.1 seconds left in regulation. Butler’s Kamar Baldwin missed a long 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Baldwin, hampered by foul problems, was the top scorer for Butler (14-11, 5-7) with 16 points. Jorgensen added 15 points off the bench.

The Bulldogs committed a season-high 18 turnovers, 10 more than St. John’s. Butler did hold a 47-32 rebounding edge.

The Red Storm shot 40.6 percent while the Bulldogs hit 41.8 percent. However, St. John’s made 10 of 26 3-pointers compared to 8 of 33 for Butler.

Trailing 51-40, the Bulldogs reeled off 11 unanswered points, capped by two consecutive baskets by Nate Fowler, to trim the deficit to 51-all with 10:41 remaining. The game was tight the rest of the half.

St. John’s sank 14 of 29 from the field, including 7 of 16 3-pointers, to take a 38-30 halftime lead.

Butler made 12 of 27 shots, but were 4 of 15 from 3-point range, in the first half. The Bulldogs also committed nine turnovers in the first half.

St. John hit four of its first seven shots, including three 3-pointers, to take a 13-3 lead. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were 1 of 7 from the field at that juncture.

Trailing by 13, Butler eventually used a 7-0 run to trim the deficit to 20-14.

Heron was called for a personal foul and a technical foul for hanging on the rim and slapping the backboard after a dunk.

Butler won this season’s first meeting with St. John’s, 80-71, Jan. 19 in Indianapolis.

