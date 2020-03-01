St. John's uses second-half run to upset No. 10 Creighton

Greg Williams Jr. scored 21 points and Rasheem Dunn added 19 points to the lead the St. John’s Red Storm to a 91-71 upset win over the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays in a Big East clash on Sunday in Queens, N.Y.

Mar 1, 2020; Queens, New York, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Damien Jefferson (23) shoots the ball against St. John's Red Storm forward Marcellus Earlington (10) during the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

LJ Figueroa added 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as the Red Storm (15-14, 4-12 Big East) snapped a three-game losing skid. The win marked the Johnnies’ first home win over a top-10 team since 1975 when the Red Storm defeated No. 7 Tennessee.

Damien Jefferson led Creighton (22-7, 11-5) with 20 points. Ty-Shon Alexander added 19. The Bluejays had won nine of their previous 10 games.

Creighton came in as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation, making 38.5 percent of its shots from beyond the arc and averaging 9.5 3’s per game. But on this day, it was the Red Storm’s 3-point shooting that was the difference.

St. John’s made 14 of 22 attempts (63.6 percent) from beyond the arc while the Bluejays drained just 4 of 27 (14.8 percent).

After going 7-for-7 from 3-point range in a win against Butler on Feb. 23, Marcus Zegarowski was 1-for-10 from the field and 1 of 6 from 3-point range as he finished with five points.

The Red Storm were red hot in the first half, shooting 55.2 percent from the field. Their tough defense held Creighton to just 44.4 percent from the field and just 14.3 percent from 3-point range.

With the game tied at 14, St. John’s took control and opened up a 28-16 lead on Justin Cole’s jumper.

A Mitch Ballock 3-pointer cut the lead to just 3 at 37-34, but the Red Storm answered to take a 44-37 lead into intermission.

Creighton fought back and took a 55-54 lead on Jefferson’s layup. Alexander followed with one of two free throws.

The lead was short lived as Nick Rutherford’s 3-pointer gave St. John’s the lead for good at 57-56. Williams and Figueroa followed with baskets from 3-point range, and the lead was quickly back up to seven at 63-56.

A jumper by Christian Bishop got Creighton within four at 67-63, but the Red Storm then iced the game with a 14-0 run.

—Field Level Media