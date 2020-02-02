Georgetown rallies from 17 back to top St. John's

EditorsNote: adds McClung missed game

Omer Yurtseven hit the game-winning layup with 10 seconds remaining and visiting Georgetown stormed back from a 17-point deficit to beat St. John’s 73-72 Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

Yurtseven finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds and helped Georgetown (13-9, 3-6 Big East) break a three-game losing streak and cap an impressive comeback.

He scored after getting a bounce pass from Jagan Mosely and got around St. John’s forward LJ Figueroa to give Georgetown its first lead since the 8:54 mark of the first half.

After Yurtseven’s hoop, St. John’s had more one more chance but Rasheem Dunn lost the ball at the Red Storm’s 3-point line with four seconds left and Mosely recovered it.

The Hoyas outscored St. John’s 40-22 over the final 16:04. It took the Hoyas about nine minutes to climb within 64-62 on a 3-pointer by Jahvon Blair with 7:14 remaining, and they then tied the game at 64 on a dunk by Yurtseven.

The Red Storm held a 72-69 lead on a bank jumper by Figueroa with 1:47 remaining but Yurtseven converted a hook shot with 50 seconds left to make it a one-point game, and Dunn missed a layup with 20 seconds left.

Blair scored a career-high 23 points for Georgetown, which shot 57.1 percent in the second half and 41.3 percent overall. Mosely added 16 while Jamorko Pickett and Terrell Allen contributed 10 apiece for Georgetown.

Mustapha Heron and Dunn led the Red Storm (13-10, 2-8) with 16 points apiece but the duo combined to shoot 9 of 28 from the floor. Julian Champagnie added a double-double with 14 and 10 rebounds but St. John’s shot 40.9 percent and committed all of its 12 turnovers in the second half.

After a slow start, the Red Storm ended the first half with a 38-29 lead after Dunn hit a buzzer-beating jumper from the foul line.

The Red Storm took a 50-33 lead on a putback dunk by Josh Roberts with 16:04 remaining, which came about two minutes after Pickett was handed a technical foul for trying to physically confront Figueroa.

With 18:31 remaining, Pickett took exception to an elbow by Figueroa going for a rebound on a missed 3-pointer by Mosely. After a layup by Blair five seconds later, Pickett raced toward Figueroa and exchanged words with him, but teammate Allen restrained him along with head coach Patrick Ewing and assistant coach Louis Orr.

Georgetown’s Mac McClung sat out the game with a foot injury.

