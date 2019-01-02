St. John's streaks past No. 16 Marquette

EditorsNote: adds “Ed Morrow had 12” in fourth graf; changes to “Red Storm points” in last graf

All five starters scored in double figures for St. John’s on Tuesday night as the Red Storm bounced back from their first loss with an 89-69 Big East Conference pounding of No. 16 Marquette at Carnesecca Arena in New York.

Shamorie Ponds paced St. John’s (13-1, 1-1) with a game-high 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Marvin Clark added 22 points on just 10 shot attempts, going 4 of 6 on 3-point tries, and Auburn transfer Mustapha Heron scored all 16 of his points in the second half.

Justin Simon contributed 12 points and LJ Figueroa kicked in 11 as the Red Storm shot 53.6 percent from the field and drained 11 of 24 3-point attempts. It was their most lopsided win over a Top 25 team in 20 years and their third straight win against a ranked opponent, dating back to last February.

Freshman Joey Hauser paced the Golden Eagles (11-3, 0-1) with 15 points, while Ed Morrow had 12, Joseph Chartouny added 11 and Sam Hauser hit for 10 points. But guard Markus Howard, who averages more than 25 points per game and poured in 45 to hand Buffalo its only loss last month, made only 2 of 15 shots and finished with only eight points.

After Joey Hauser started the game with a 3-pointer, St. John’s unleashed Ponds on Marquette. In a span of 57 seconds, Ponds converted a layup, a three-point play and a 3-pointer to give the Red Storm a 10-3 lead and force a Golden Eagles timeout.

Marquette formulated its response about halfway through the first half, going on an 11-2 run to take a 21-19 edge when Howard shook a defender with a behind-the-back dribble, then swished an open 3-pointer with 8:53 left.

Back came Ponds with another surge near the half’s end. It took him less than two minutes to rattle off nine straight Red Storm points, finishing his spurt with consecutive 3-point shots that answered layups by the Golden Eagles. Ponds ended the half with 20 points, and St. John’s took a 39-31 advantage into intermission.

