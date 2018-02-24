Carrington carries Seton Hall to overtime victory

EditorsNote: resending

New York City point guard Khadeen Carrington returned home to score 22 points, leading the Seton Hall Pirates to a 81-74 Big East Conference win in overtime against host St. John’s Red Storm on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

Carrington, a senior who played his high school ball at Bishop Loughlin, got the win over red-hot St. John’s point guard Shamorie Ponds, another former Brooklyn scholastic star.

Ponds, a sophomore who played at Thomas Jefferson and had averaged 29.8 points over his past six games, made just 9 of 22 shots against the Pirates, including 0 for 6 on 3-pointers. He finished with a game-high 25 points, including 7 of 7 on free throws.

Seton Hall 6-foot-10 center Angel Delgado added 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Pirates (20-9, 9-7 Big East) strengthened their NCAA Tournament hopes with their third consecutive win.

Delgado, who ranks fifth nationally in rebounds, helped Seton Hall reach 20 wins for the third consecutive year. With the win, the Pirates swept their two-game season series with St. John‘s.

Pirates guard Myles Powell scored 18 points but made just 1 of 11 on 3-pointers and 5 of 17 overall. Still, he had career highs with eight rebounds and six assists.

The Red Storm (14-15, 3-13) was cooled off after a 4-1 run that included upset wins over a pair of top-five teams, Duke and Villanova.

St. John’s Marvin Clark scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds, making 8 of 12 shots.

Seton Hall won despite playing without its leading scorer, Desi Rodriguez, for the first time this season. Rodriguez, a 6-6 senior forward who averages 18.1 points, has a left-ankle injury and is in a walking boot.

Seton Hall led 38-34 at halftime despite two emphatic dunks through traffic by Clark. Seton Hall did a good job on Ponds in the first half. Ponds made just one of his first six shots from the floor, finishing the half with six points.

In the second half, St. John’s trailed by four points with 2:41 remaining. But the Red Storm battled back with a Clark 3-pointer and a Ponds layup. With 16 seconds left, Ponds made two free throws to tie the score 70-70.

Powell had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but he missed a well-defended 3-pointer at the buzzer.

In overtime, Carrington scored six points, including a dunk with five seconds left, and Delgado scored four points as Seton Hall pulled away. Prior to overtime, neither team had led by more than six points in the entire game.

