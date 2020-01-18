Powell helps No. 18 Seton Hall escape St. John's

Myles Powell scored 29 points and Quincy McKnight added 20 as No. 18 Seton Hall recovered from a 14-point second-half deficit and rallied for an 82-79 Big East Conference victory over St. John’s in New York City.

Jan 18, 2020; New York, New York, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Quincy McKnight (0) drives to the basket as St. John's Red Storm guard LJ Figueroa (30) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Powell was 11 of 20 from the first and 3 of 5 from 3-point range, while passing the 2,000-point mark for his career with a layup in the opening minute of the second half. He became the fifth player in the history of the Pirates’ program to reach the plateau.

Romaro Gill scored 14 points with 13 rebounds and six blocked shots as the Pirates (14-4, 6-0) remained undefeated in Big East play and extended their winning streak to eight games.

Mustapha Heron scored 18 points for the Red Storm (12-7, 1-5), who lost for the first time in three games at Madison Square Garden this season.

LJ Figueroa and Josh Roberts each scored 16 points for the Red Storm, which has only defeated DePaul in conference play after ending the nonconference schedule with an upset victory over No. 16 Arizona.

Trailing 49-35 with 17:36 remaining, Seton Hall began its charge sparked by defense. The Pirates had 10 blocked shots in the game and held St. John’s to 38.9-percent shooting in the second half.

The Pirates didn’t hold their first lead until Powell hit a 3-pointer with 8:17 remaining for a 61-58 advantage. The lead continued to change hands from there, with the Pirates taking the lead for good at 76-75 with 1:11 remaining on a McKnight free throw.

Seton Hall’s Myles Cale then took a charge on St. John’s Rasheem Dunn with 52 seconds remaining and Powell converted a layup on the other end with 29 seconds left for a 78-75 Pirates advantage. Cale finished with 12 points.

Figueroa fouled out for St. John’s with 1:38 remaining, limiting the Red Storm’s options down the stretch.

St. John’s pulled to within one at 78-77 with 20 seconds remaining on a layup, but two free throws from Cale put the Pirates back on top 80-77. Marcellus Earlington made it 80-79 on a jumper with 8.5 seconds left. Two McKnight free throws sealed the victory.

St. John’s had 13 steals while forcing Seton Hall into 19 turnovers.

—Field Level Media