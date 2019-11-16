Vermont edges St. John's on late jumper, goes to 4-0

EditorsNote: fixed typo in headline

Nov 16, 2019; Queens, NY, USA; St. JohnÕs Red Storm guard Rasheem Dunn (3) warms up after being declared eligible by the NCAA prior to the start of the game against the Vermont Catamounts at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Lamb hit the game-winning jumper with 2.4 seconds remaining and scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime as visiting Vermont remained unbeaten by pulling out a dramatic 70-68 victory over St. John’s on Saturday in Queens, N.Y.

Lamb helped the Catamounts improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 1977-78 season heading into Tuesday’s visit to No. 9 Virginia.

The senior forward clinched Vermont’s third win by five points or less after the Catamounts blew a seven-point lead in the final 94 seconds..

St. John’s forged a 68-68 tie on a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Rasheem Dunn with 19 seconds left.

After Vermont called its final timeout, Robin Duncan inbounded to Lamb, who began his move from behind the 3-point line. He began to drive against Mustapha Heron and, as LJ Figueroa came over to help, released a pull-up jumper from the left elbow to give Vermont a 70-68 lead.

St. John’s had one more possession, but Figueroa stepped out of bounds with his right foot at midcourt after getting the inbounds pass from Marcellus Earlington.

Lamb posted his third double-double of the young season by getting 13 rebounds. He shot 10 of 26 from the floor as Vermont shot 40.3 percent and won despite missing 23 of 31 3-pointers.

Everett Duncan and Stef Smith added 17 points apiece for Vermont.

Heron and Figueroa paced St. John’s (3-1) with 14 points each, but the duo combined to shoot 7 of 24 as the Red Storm shot 34.5 percent, missed 14 of 19 3-point attempts and committed 16 turnovers. Dunn, who was granted a transfer waiver earlier this week, added 13 in his first game in nearly two years.

St. John’s scored the final 11 points of the opening half, but Vermont opened the second half with a 17-5 run and took a 43-36 lead on Lamb’s 3-pointer with 13:02 left.

Vermont maintained the lead and took its first double-digit lead at 56-46 on a 3-point play by Smith with 6:41 to go. St. John’s went nearly five minutes without a basket until Figueroa’s 3-pointer with 5:59 left, but Smith’s layup gave Vermont a 64-55 edge with 3:19 remaining.

Vermont held a 66-59 edge with 94 seconds left on Lamb’s reverse layup, but Heron had a 3-point play with 39 seconds left and a 3-pointer with 30 seconds to go that made it 66-65.

—Field Level Media