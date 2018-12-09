Bess helps Saint Louis down Oregon State

Javon Bess scored a game-high 24 points Sunday and freshman Fred Thatch Jr. canned a key 3-pointer as Saint Louis stopped visiting Oregon State 65-61.

Thatch finished with 16 on just seven shot attempts for the Billikens (7-2), which bounced back from a 61-56 loss Wednesday night at Southern Illinois in which they made only 6 of 26 3-pointers. Carte’Are Gordon added 11 despite making only 5 of 13 free throws.

Ethan Thompson paced the Beavers (6-2) with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Tres Tinkle also chipped in a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards. Stephen Thompson Jr. tallied 10 points and five assists, but shot just 4-of-18 from the field.

Oregon State overcame a 49-37 second half deficit with a 16-1 run, capped by Thompson, Jr. scoring in transition for a 53-50 edge with 6:16 left. But Saint Louis went on a 12-3 spurt, with Thatch and Bess supplying the critical points.

Thatch beat the shot clock and good defense with a leaning 3-pointer for a 60-56 advantage with 2:31 remaining, and Bess canned a jumper at the 1:40 mark for a 62-56 lead that the Beavers couldn’t overcome.

The Billikens won despite converting only 15 of 32 foul shots. They were 8-of-21 at the line in the second half.

Oregon State came out of the gate quickly, scoring the first six points, but Saint Louis responded with nine straight. That would be the pattern during the first half — the Beavers making a push and the Billikens coming right back.

Oregon State tallied the next six points, with an Ethan Thompson dunk putting it up 12-9 at the 11:52 mark. Saint Louis fought back and grabbed a 22-16 advantage with 7:03 left when Bess converted a Beavers turnover into a bucket.

The Billikens maintained a one or two-possession edge for the half’s remainder. Thompson’s 3-pointer with 54 seconds left drew Oregon State within 30-29, but Bess finished a 12-point half by drilling a 3-ball to give Saint Louis a 33-29 halftime lead.

—Field Level Media