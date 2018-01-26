No. 16 Saint Mary's blasts BYU for 15th win in row

Senior center Jock Landale posted 32 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 16 Saint Mary’s matched the program record with its 15th consecutive victory by registering a 75-62 triumph over Brigham Young on Thursday in West Coast Conference play at Moraga, Calif.

Senior point guard Emmett Naar contributed 13 points and 12 assists for the Gaels (20-2, 9-0 WCC). The previous 15-game winning streak also came during the tenure of coach Randy Bennett during the 2008-09 campaign.

Sophomore guard T.J. Haws scored 15 points and sophomore forward Yoeli Childs had 14 points before fouling out for BYU (17-5, 6-3). Junior guard Elijah Bryant added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars, who had their four-game winning streak halted.

Landale made 13 of 19 field-goal attempts while reaching the 30-point mark for the sixth time this season.

The margin was three before Landale scored five consecutive points -- including his first 3-pointer of the season -- to give Saint Mary’s a 59-51 lead with 7:03 to play.

Junior guard McKay Cannon drained a 3-pointer to pull the Cougars within 61-56 with 5:39 left, but Landale scored five points and junior forward Evan Fitzner made a 3-pointer during an 8-0 run that gave the Gaels a 13-point lead.

Landale had 12 points and seven rebounds in the first half, and Saint Mary’s was on top 33-30 at the break.

The Cougars led 19-18 after Bryant’s jumper before the Gaels erupted on a 13-2 burst to open a 10-point bulge. Senior guard Cullen Neal scored six points and Naar added five during the surge as Saint Mary’s took a 31-21 lead.

Landale’s inside hoop gave the Gaels a 33-25 lead before BYU rattled off 10 straight points -- five to end the half, five to start the second -- to take a 35-33 edge. A basket by Childs gave the Cougars a 39-37 lead with 16:38 left in the contest before sophomore guards Jordan Ford and Tanner Krebs drained 3-pointers during an 8-0 surge that gave Saint Mary’s a 45-39 lead with 14:30 to go.

BYU received consecutive baskets from sophomore forward Dalton Nixon and Childs to pull within two with 12:54 left before the Gaels began pulling away to notch their fifth straight win over the Cougars.

--Field Level Media