No. 22 Saint Mary's eases past Pepperdine

Jordan Ford stuffed the stat sheet Thursday night with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as No. 22 Saint Mary’s rolled to a 27-point lead and cruised to a 75-61 West Coast Conference win over outmatched Pepperdine at McKeon Pavilion in Moraga, Calif.

Calvin Hermanson added 14 points for the Gaels (26-4, 15-2 WCC). Saint Mary’s remains a game behind No. 6 Gonzaga in the league race going into the teams’ final regular-season game on Saturday. Saint Mary’s hosts Santa Clara, and the Bulldogs must visit 21-win BYU.

Tanner Krebs scored 12 and Jock Landale contributed 10 points for the Gaels, who led for all but 11 seconds and established a 46-26 halftime edge while shooting 50 percent from the field. Saint Mary’s committed just three turnovers and won the rebounding battle 38-30.

For the game, Saint Mary’s shot 45.3 percent.

Trae Berhow and reserve Knox Hellums each scored 13 points to pace the Waves (4-25, 1-16). Pepperdine was held to 9-of-28 shooting in the first half, finishing the night at 39.6 percent largely because it made 48 percent during extended garbage time in the second half.

Hermanson started the blowout with a layup on the Gaels’ first possession. The lead quickly grew to double figures when Hermanson drilled a 3-pointer at the 13:54 mark for a 16-6 lead, and it only dipped under 10 once for the game’s remainder.

After a layup by Amadi Udenyi pulled the Waves within 28-19 with 7:10 remaining, Saint Mary’s scored the next five points. The Gaels gradually stretched the lead to 46-26 at the half, thanks to a Ford 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining.

The Gaels gave Pepperdine no hope of a second-half rally, using an 8-0 spurt to push the advantage to 59-32 when Ford scored in transition with 13:34 remaining. The Waves did pull within 67-54 with 3:30 left and forced Saint Mary’s to insert the starters, but Pepperdine never was close to making the Gaels worry.

Saint Mary’s finished the night 13 of 27 from 3-point range.

--Field Level Media