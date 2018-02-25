Saint Mary's routs Santa Clara in season finale

Jock Landale led all scorers with 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help No. 22 Saint Mary’s rout Santa Clara 67-40 in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday night in Moraga, Calif.

Saint Mary’s (27-4, 16-2 West Coast Conference) failed to clinch a share of the WCC regular-season title alongside No. 6 Gonzaga, who beat BYU later Saturday night.

The Gaels had their nation-best 19-game winning streak snapped in a 78-65 loss to then-No. 12 Gonzaga on Feb. 10 and lost their next game to San Francisco before easing into the postseason with three straight victories.

Santa Clara leading scorer KJ Feagin left the game with a sprained left ankle with nearly nine minutes left in the first half and did not return. He finished with four points on 2-of-7 shooting for the Broncos.

Henry Caruso had 14 points and seven rebounds and Emmanuel Ndumanya added seven and eight to lead Santa Clara (11-19, 8-10), which lost its second straight after a season-high, three-game winning streak.

Saint Mary’s has won six straight meetings with Santa Clara and eight of nine since 2014. The Gaels were 81-57 winners in their first game against the Broncos this season on Jan. 11 in Santa Clara.

Jordan Ford added 13 points, Emmett Naar had 12 points and Calvin Hermandson 10 for the Gaels. Naar had only one assist after entering the weekend with a nation-leading 251 dimes. The senior’s 784 career assists are the most in Saint Mary’s program history.

Feagin’s loss was tough to overcome for Santa Clara’s offense, as the junior guard had averaged 23.5 points and 5.3 assists over the last five games entering Saturday. The Broncos shot just 23.5 percent (12 of 51) and managed just six assists.

Santa Clara never led in the game and trailed 31-19 at halftime. The Gaels led by as many as 28 points in the closing period to finish 16-1 at home on the campaign.

The West Coast Conference Championship tournament begins next Friday.

