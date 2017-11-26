Georgia tops No. 21 Saint Mary’s in OT

Juwan Parker’s free throw in overtime gave Georgia the lead, and No. 21 Saint Mary’s was unable to get the stop when it needed, allowing the Bulldogs to defeat the Gaels 83-81 on Sunday in the third-place game of the Wooden Legacy tournament at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif.

A 3-pointer by Tyree Crump gave the Bulldogs some breathing room, and the Bulldogs hung on to move to 5-1. Saint Mary’s lost for the second straight game and fell to 5-2.

Crump finished with 17 points, Yante Maten had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. William Jackson II, who sent the game into overtime with a layup with 10 seconds left, recorded 15 points, and Derek Ogbeide had 10 points and nine boards.

Jock Landale led the Gaels with 33 points and 12 rebounds. Emmett Naar had 21 points and nine assists.

Georgia shot 50.8 percent from the field. It was just the fourth time in more than two years that Saint Mary’s allowed an opponent to shoot better than 50 percent from the floor. The third time was in the Gaels’ Saturday loss to Washington State.

Saint Mary’s shot 50.7 percent.

There were 25 lead changes and the game was tied 11 times before the Bulldogs prevailed.

Landale picked up his fourth foul with 3:42 left in overtime when he fouled Parker, who converted the three-point play.

Maten was whistled for his fourth foul with 22 seconds left in overtime, sending Landale to the free-throw line with the Gaels trailing by two points. A 77 percent shoot from the line, Landale missed the front end of the one-and-one.

On the other end, Jackson made both of his free throws, and the Bulldogs had a four-point lead.

Earlier, a 3-pointer by Crump gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the game at 58-50 at the 11:35 mark of the second half.

Landale brought the Gaels all the way back and put Saint Mary’s up 69-67 with a drop-step, left-handed layup with 3:03 left. The Gaels came up with two consecutive big stops on Georgia’s next possessions, on the first, forcing the Bulldogs to turn the ball over -- only their second of the half.

Naar had a chance to build a four-point lead with about a minute left, but his layup was short, and Parker tied the game at 69-all.

Naar’s wraparound assist to Landale for a dunk put Saint Mary’s up 71-69 with 16.4 seconds left in regulation, setting the stage for Jackson to send the game into overtime.