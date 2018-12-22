Syracuse steamrolls Arkansas State in the second half

Elijah Hughes and Tyus Battle each had 17 points to lead host Syracuse to an 82-52 win over Arkansas State on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

Ty Cockfield had 17 points on 5-of-14 shooting to lead the Wolves.

Syracuse, coming off a 12-point loss to then-undefeated Buffalo, snapped its two-game losing streak by blitzing Arkansas State in the second half.

The Orange (8-4) held the Wolves (5-7) to 16 points in the second half while outscoring them by 28. Arkansas State made only eight field goals in the second half as things came apart.

The Orange used a 15-3 run to start the second half to seize control. Syracuse was dominant late as well, holding the Wolves to just seven points in the last seven-plus minutes of the game.

Oshea Brissett had 15 points, including 11 in the second half, for Syracuse, which shot 47 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep.

Grantham Gillard had 10 points and J.J. Matthews added nine off the bench for Arkansas State, which shot just 35 percent from the field and lost the rebounding battle, 37-30. Three Wolves starters — Christian Willis, Tristin Walley and Salif Boudie combined to go 0 for 8 while scoring zero points between the three.

Arkansas State got off to a big start, leading by nine just nine minutes into the game and by 11 with 9:32 left in the first half but a Battle 3-pointer with 2:28 left in the half gave Syracuse a 35-33 lead and the Orangemen went into the half up two, 38-36.

Cockfield had 13 points in the first half on 4-of-7 shooting to lead the Wolves, who shot 46 percent in the half.

—Field Level Media