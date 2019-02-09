Syracuse finds its defense in victory over Boston College

Tyus Battle had 21 points and reserve guard Buddy Boeheim added 16 points with four 3-pointers to lead Syracuse to a 67-56 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over visiting Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

Feb 9, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Frank Howard (23) handles the ball in the first half against the Boston College Eagles at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse (17-7, 7-3 ACC), which won for the third time in four games, rediscovered its defense after allowing 80 points in an 18-point loss to Florida State on Tuesday.

The Orange held Boston College to just 33 percent shooting, including 30 percent from 3-point range, while forcing 18 turnovers.

Ky Bowman had 21 points, despite beginning the game on the bench for disciplinary reasons, and Jordan Chatman added 12 for the Eagles (11-11, 2-8), who their fourth straight game in conference play.

Syracuse broke the game open midway through the second half when they stretched a 10-point lead to 20 with a 13-3 run that put the Orange up 60-40 with just under eight minutes remaining. Battle had nine of his points during that three-minute stretch.

Boston College responded with a 14-0 run of its own to cut the lead to six, but the Eagles did not get any closer.

Nik Popovic added 10 points for Boston College before being lost for the game after colliding with teammate Steffon Mitchell, with both entering concussion protocol.

Oshae Brissett added 12 points for the Orange, who shot 42 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range.

Syracuse jumped to a 31-24 halftime lead after holding the Eagles to just eight first-half field goals and 31 percent shooting. Boston College shot just 1-for-9 from 3-point range in the first half.

—Field Level Media