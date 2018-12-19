No. 14 Buffalo ends 55-year drought vs. Syracuse

Senior guard CJ Massinburg fired in 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, and No. 14 Buffalo collected its first victory over Syracuse since 1963, a 71-59 triumph on Tuesday in Syracuse, N.Y.

Massinburg added eight rebounds and five assists.

The Bulls (11-0) had lost to the Orange 18 consecutive times. Syracuse (7-4), which fell to Old Dominion on Saturday, lost back-to-back games at home to nonconference opponents for the first time since 1975.

Jeremy Harris supplied 18 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Nick Harris contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls. Davonta Jordan chipped in 10 points with four assists.

Elijah Hughes led the Orange with 16 points but also committed six turnovers. Frank Howard had 13 points, Tyus Battle added 11, and Oshae Brissett contributed 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

The Bulls were down by four points at halftime, the first time all season they trailed at the break.

Syracuse went on an 11-2 run in the first half to take a 20-11 lead. Brissett sparked that run with three baskets and an assist.

Buffalo then chipped away and cut the Orange’s lead to 29-28 with a Harris basket. Howard knocked down a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining in the half to give Syracuse a 36-32 halftime advantage.

Hughes made a trey with 12:21 remaining to give Syracuse a 48-42 lead. Buffalo then roared back to take its first lead. Montell McRae and Harris drained back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Bulls a 50-48 edge.

A Battle 3-pointer with 8:07 left knotted the score at 53-all. Buffalo answered with five consecutive points, including a Massinburg three-point play. Jordan drilled a 3-pointer from the wing to make it 62-57 with 3:48 remaining.

Massinburg then banked in a shot for a seven-point lead. His 3-pointer from the left side pushed the Bulls’ lead to double digits with 2:05 to go. The Orange couldn’t mount a comeback from that point.

Syracuse leads the all-time series with Buffalo, 28-6. The Orange defeated the Bulls at the Carrier Dome last season, 81-74.

