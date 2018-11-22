Syracuse rides 26-3 run to top Colgate

Tyus Battle had a game-high 24 points and host Syracuse outscored Colgate 42-24 in the second half for a 77-56 win on Wednesday.

Oshae Brissett added 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals, while Elijah Hughes contributed 17 points and five rebounds. Bourama Sidibe chipped in 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals off the bench for Syracuse.

Losses to Connecticut and Oregon in the 2K Classic last week dropped the Orange (3-2) out of the Top 25. They entered Wednesday’s game as the only ACC team with at least two losses.

Will Rayman and Jordan Burns scored 13 points apiece for the Raiders (4-2), who had a four-game winning streak snapped. The game against the Orange began a six-game road swing.

Syracuse shot 43.3 percent from the field and held Colgate to 35.3 percent. The Orange overpowered the Raiders 46-30 on the boards, including an 18-6 advantage in offensive rebounds.

The Raiders took a 43-41 lead with just under 16 minutes remaining on a Burns 3-pointer. The Orange then took control with a 26-3 run.

Hughes put Syracuse on top with a 3-pointer. Another 3-pointer, this one from Battle, made it 49-43. Battle soon added another long ball plus a layup during the outburst.

Hughes drained a pair of 3-pointers during a 26-second span to boost the lead to 17 at 63-46.

Battle’s layup with 7:58 left made it 67-46.

Syracuse led 35-32 at the break despite shooting 35.3 percent from the field. Sibide had nine points and Battle scored eight.

Rayman scored all 13 points of his points in the first nine minutes to lift the Raiders to a 16-12 lead. Sidibe’s layup allowed Syracuse to tie it at 23-all. The Orange then went on a 12-6 run, capped by a Battle 3-pointer.

Colgate lost at Syracuse 72-58 last season. The teams have met 171, times with Syracuse leading the series 126-45. The Raiders’ last victory against the Orange came in 1962.

