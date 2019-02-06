No. 22 Florida State shoots past Syracuse

Terance Mann scored 22 points and Mfiondu Kabengele added 18 as 22nd-ranked Florida State posted an 80-62 win over host Syracuse on Tuesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash.

Feb 5, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA;

The pair combined to shoot 15-for-19 from the field and make all six attempts from 3-point range for the Seminoles, who built a 36-14 lead in the first half due in large part to their shooting from beyond the arc.

Florida State (17-5, 5-4 ACC) went 8-for-13 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes and finished 11-for-22 from long range to record its fourth win in a row.

Tyus Battle scored 16 of his team-leading 23 points in the first half for the Orange (16-7, 7-3), who saw just four players contribute on the scoreboard. Elijah Hughes had 17 points, Oshae Brissett added 16 and Buddy Boeheim had six as Syracuse fell for just the third time in 12 games.

Florida State showed its long-range prowess as M.J. Walker drilled a trio of 3-pointers and Kabengele connected twice from beyond the arc as the Seminoles built a 26-10 lead midway into the first half.

The Seminoles remained aggressive on offense, as P.J. Savoy made a four-point play and Mann pushed the advantage to 36-14 after converting a three-point play. The lead was the team’s largest vs. an ACC opponent this season, eclipsing the 21-point edge Florida State enjoyed versus Miami on Jan. 27.

Battle fueled Syracuse’s comeback, scoring nine points during the Orange’s 17-3 run to end the half. The junior guard highlighted the surge with a 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go before sinking a pair of free throws to trim Florida’s State lead to 39-31 at the half.

Brissett’s layup trimmed the Orange’s deficit to 46-45 with 13:44 remaining before Phil Cofer’s fadeaway jumper and Savoy’s 3-pointer helped Florida State keep Syracuse at bay.

Kabengele fueled a 12-0 run with a layup and the final two of his four 3-pointers as the Seminoles’ lead ballooned back to 67-52 with 6:25 to play.

