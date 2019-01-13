Hot shooting sparks Georgia Tech to 14-point victory over Syracuse

Curtis Haywood II returned from a bout with strep throat to score 15 points, all in the second half, to lead visiting Georgia Tech to a 73-59 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

The sophomore wing wasn’t even in the arena on Wednesday when Georgia Tech lost to Virginia Tech, but he made 6-of-10 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers, to spark the upset over the Orange. Haywood added four rebounds and a career-high seven assists.

The win was Georgia Tech’s second straight against Syracuse and its first in the Carrier Dome since 2014.

The Yellow Jackets (10-6, 2-1 ACC) also got 19 points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists from Jose Alvarado, 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks from James Banks III and 10 points from Abdoulaye Gueye.

Syracuse (11-5, 2-1) was led by Oshae Brissett with 15 points, Elijah Hughes with 12 points and Tyus Battle with 11 points.

Georgia Tech shot 59.5 percent from the field, their best in an ACC game this season, and made six 3 pointers. The Yellow Jackets won despite turning the ball over 21 times, which led to 28 Syracuse points.

The Yellow Jackets continued their streak of outstanding defensive play, as they limited Syracuse to 31.6 percent from the field. Syracuse made only 7-for-33 on its 3-pointers and its 59 points matched its season-low.

Georgia Tech led 27-26 at halftime, as neither team was able to lead by more than five points.

The Yellow Jackets began the second half with a 12-2 run, with Alvarado completing an 8-0 run at 15:56 for a 39-28 lead. Georgia Tech led by as many as 18, taking a 51-33 edge at 12:15 on Alvarado’s layup.

Syracuse closed the gap to 10 points when Buddy Boeheim drained back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 51-41 with 10:15 left.

Georgia Tech plays again on Wednesday at Clemson. Syracuse plays at No. 1-ranked Duke on Monday.

—Field Level Media