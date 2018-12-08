Battle's jumper caps Syracuse's rally past Georgetown

Tyus Battle hit a jumper from just inside the 3-point line with 2.5 seconds left to help Syracuse complete a furious second-half rally in a 72-71 win over the visiting Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday afternoon.

Jessie Govan had 22 points, and Mac McClung added 18 to lead the Hoyas, who led by 13 at the half but collapsed early in the second half to fall to 7-2 on the season. A desperation half-court heave at the buzzer from the Hoyas’ Jahvon Blair clanged on the back of the basket, and the Orange (7-2) moved to 6-0 at home.

For the first 20 minutes, Georgetown looked headed to a big win over a long-time rival from their old Big East days. Syracuse shot just 7 of 28 (25 percent) from the field in the first half, and while the Hoyas shot just 41 percent, they outrebounded the Orange, 28-19, to take a commanding lead.

But Battle battled in the second half, scoring 21 of his game-high 26 points, including 10 early second-half points as the Orange opened with a 14-4 run. The game was tied at 60 with 5:51 left, and Battle and Govan traded daggers down the stretch.

Battle made a 3-pointer with 1:32 left before Govan marched down the court and drained a three with 1:08 left to give the Hoyas a 71-70 lead. After Battle missed a jumper with 40 seconds left, Georgetown got the ball back, but Jagan Mosely committed a charging foul with 10 seconds left to give Syracuse back the ball.

Elijah Hughes had 15 points and Oshae Brissett added 12 for Syracuse, which was without starters Frank Howard and Paschal Chukwu down the stretch as both fouled out.

Greg Malinowski had 11 points off the bench for the Hoyas, who shot just 39.7 percent for the game and made just 11 of 17 free throws. Georgetown starters Trey Mourning, Jamorko Pickett and James Akinjo combined for just nine points.

