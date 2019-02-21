Syracuse shuts down No. 18 Louisville

Feb 20, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Christen Cunningham (1) reaches for the ball as Syracuse Orange guard Frank Howard (23) brings it up court in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Hughes scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half as host Syracuse cruised to a 69-49 victory over 18th-ranked Louisville on Wednesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash.

Oshae Brissett had 16 points, and Buddy Boeheim highlighted his 14-point performance with four 3-pointers for the Orange (18-8, 9-4 ACC). Tyus Battle added 11 points to reach double figures for the 22nd time in 26 games.

Syracuse’s aggressive 2-3 defensive zone played a significant role in the Cardinals committing 13 turnovers.

Jordan Nwora scored 11 points on just 3-of-13 shooting from the field for Louisville (18-9, 9-5). The Cardinals shot 25.9 percent from the floor (14-for-54) and 21.4 percent from 3-point range (6-for-28) en route to their third loss in four games.

Brissett enjoyed a fast start following a dismal performance in his previous outing, as he shot 1-for-9 from the field and finished with two points in a 73-58 setback at North Carolina State on Feb. 13. The sophomore forward made 2 of 4 attempts from 3-point range against the Cardinals and remained aggressive in the paint, with two of his eight rebounds coming on the offensive end.

Louisville trimmed a 35-23 halftime deficit to eight points before Brissett stopped the run by draining a floater in the lane. Battle followed by turning a steal into any easy layup, and Hughes drilled a pair of 3-pointers to give the Orange a 47-28 edge with nearly eight minutes expired in the second half.

The Cardinals again attempted to chip away, but Boeheim hit a pair of 3-pointers and Hughes capped the surge with another from long range to push Syracuse’s advantage to 56-38 with 7:30 remaining.

Earlier, Boeheim found his range with a 3-pointer and a jumper on consecutive possessions before Hughes also connected from beyond the arc as the Orange’s lead ballooned to 24-12 with 5:52 left in the first half. Syracuse began exploiting the interior with Brissett making back-to-back layups before Battle’s running jumper in the lane pushed the advantage to 30-15 three minutes later.

