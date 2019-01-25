Hughes leads 3-point barrage as Syracuse tops Miami

Syracuse canned a season-high 14 3-pointers and pulled away in the second half for a 73-53 victory at home over Miami in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Thursday night.

Forward Elijah Hughes led the long-range barrage in going 6 of 9 from behind the arc on his way to a game-high 22 points to match his season high.

The Orange (14-5, 5-1 ACC) also finished with season highs in assists with 22 and blocked shots with 11. Leading scorer Tyus Battle (18.2 ppg) was held to only 10 points but dished out a season-high nine assists.

Miami struggled from the field (33.9 percent) against the famed Syracuse zone, going just 8 of 29 on 3-pointers (27.6 percent). Guard Dejan Vasiljevic led the Hurricanes (9-9, 1-5) with 11 points while leading scorer guard Chris Lykes (18.1) managed only eight.

Syracuse pulled away from a 3-point halftime lead and was up by double digits for the first time at 52-41 when Battle hit both free throws after a technical foul against Miami coach Jim Larranaga. The Orange led by as many as 21 after that.

Miami led 17-11 at the midpoint of the first half but, thanks to sharp three-point shooting, Syracuse went on a 20-7 run for a 31-24 advantage before settling for a 32-29 lead at the break.

The Orange were 8 of 16 from behind the arc as a team the first half with guards Frank Howard (3 of 4) and Buddy Boeheim (3 of 5) combining to go 6 of 9 on 3-pointers. That was especially key in the early going with Battle held scoreless in going 0 of 3 from the field in the first half.

Boeheim, the son of Orange coach Jim Boeheim, finished with 12 points.

Miami shot only 34.5 percent in the first half and got only two points from Lykes but enjoyed an uncustomary 20-12 rebounding advantage with a 6-1 cushion on the offensive board.

—Field Level Media