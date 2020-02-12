NC State beats Syracuse in ACC matchup

Devon Daniels scored 23 points and North Carolina State used strong 3-point shooting during a late-game burst to overcome host Syracuse for a 79-74 victory Tuesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Feb 11, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward DJ Funderburk (right) drives to the basket against Syracuse Orange forward Bourama Sidibe (34) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Bryce scored 19 points and Jericole Hellems 10 for the Wolfpack (16-8, 7-6 ACC), which has won two games in a row on the road after a three-game losing streak.

The Orange (14-10, 7-6) didn’t hit a field goal in the final 3:45.

NC State was 11-for-25 on 3-pointers.

For Syracuse, Joseph Girard III provided 30 points, Quincy Guerrier added 16 points and 10 rebounds, Marek Dolezaj supplied 13 points and Buddy Boeheim ended with 10. Even Girard’s efforts were dimmed by his 1-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers.

Syracuse scoring leader Elijah Hughes exited with an apparent groin or thigh injury early in the game without having posted a point.

For NC State, Daniels, a junior transfer, was one point off his career high. He went on a personal 7-0 spree to wipe out Syracuse’s 68-62 lead, resulting in an Orange timeout at the 4:16 mark. That came while Syracuse had two turnovers and a missed shot during a 51-second stretch.

Soon after, Markell Johnson and Bryce made 3-pointers as the Wolfpack stretched its lead to 77-70 in what became a 15-2 burst. Bryce had four 3s in the game.

Syracuse was up 60-56 midway through the second half.

NC State scored the final five points of the first half in the last 51 seconds to hold a 39-35 lead at the break.

Syracuse shot 2 for 11 on first-half 3-point attempts, while the Wolfpack hit 6 of 14 long-range attempts. NC State center Manny Bates had three fouls at the half, and frontcourt mate DJ Funderburk picked up his fourth by the midway mark of the second half.

NC State picked up its third consecutive victory in the series despite committing 19 turnovers.

—Field Level Media