Syracuse makes quick work of Northeastern, 72-49

Forward Oshae Brissett registered his second double-double of the year Tuesday and host Syracuse’s defense smothered the outside shooters of Northeastern to roll a 72-49 victory.

The sophomore forward was a force on both ends of the floor, finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Orange (6-2). Forward Elijah Hughes added 17 points for Syracuse, which held the Huskies to 21.4 percent from 3-point range.

Brissett controlled the glass in the second half, pulling down nine rebounds to help the Orange pull away. Buddy Boeheim added a career-high 11 points off the bench.

The game was the final tune-up for the Orange before their meeting with former Big East foe Georgetown on Saturday, but any notions of Syracuse looking forward to that big-name opponent were quickly extinguished with a solid performance.

Syracuse opened the game strong, with back-to-back alley-oop dunks helping the Orange forge an early 10-2 advantage.

Northeastern (4-5) hung around, as Syracuse native Jordan Roland connected for back-to-back 3-pointers against the Orange’s 2-3 zone to give the Huskies a 12-10 edge, but that would be their sole lead of the night.

Despite going scoreless for a stretch of 7:06 and without leading scorer Tyus Battle checking into the scoring column in the first half, Syracuse built a 35-23 lead at the break thanks to a 9-0 run to close a half in which they received baskets from seven different players.

Battle, began the game averaging a team-high 19.1 points, finished the game with just two points.

Northeastern, which entered the game ranked 345th in the country in total rebounds, was outrebounded 43-29, including 15-7 on the offensive glass.

Tomas Murphy led the Huskies, who fell to 0-7 all-time against Syracuse, with 17 points and eight rebounds.

The start of the game was delayed for approximately 15 minutes as a fan at the Carrier Dome collapsed. He was treated by arena personnel and taken to a local hospital.

