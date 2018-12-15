Old Dominion rallies to stun No. 25 Syracuse

EditorsNote: Corrects ODU record to 8-3

B.J. Stith scored all 18 of his points after halftime as Old Dominion recorded its first road win over a ranked team in 12 years by rallying for a 68-62 win at No. 25 Syracuse on Saturday.

The Monarchs (8-3) won their sixth straight game and claimed their first road win over a ranked team since beating Georgetown on Nov. 19, 2006.

ODU trailed by 10 at the break and scored just 23 first-half points, but Stith and his teammates came alive down the stretch. They outscored Syracuse 45-29 and shot 55.6 percent (15-of-27) in the final 20 minutes.

The Monarchs did not get the lead until Ahmad Caver hit an uncontested 3-pointer from well beyond the top of the key with 5:32 left. Stith hit three free throws for a 54-53 lead with 3:54 left and Old Dominion gradually pulled away.

The Monarchs took a 59-54 lead on a layup by Xavier Green with 2:47 left. Following a 3-pointer by Syracuse’s Oshae Brissett that made it 59-57 with 2:02 to go, Stith hit two free throws and Aaron Carver hit a layup to extend the lead to 63-57 with 1:19 left.

The lead was 63-60 with 66 seconds left after a 3-pointer by Battle, but Stith hit a jumper on the next possession before free throws by Caver and Stith iced the win.

Stith shot 4 of 10 from the field but made 10 of 11 free throws and grabbed 10 rebounds. Green added 15 points while Marquis Godwin contributed 11 as Old Dominion shot 46 percent.

Tyus Battle led all scorers with 23 points as he shot 5-of-14 and made 11 of 15 free throws, but the Orange (7-3) shot 33.3 percent and were 22 of 34 from the line as their five-game winning streak ended.

Elijah Hughes added 15 points.

Battle scored 13 points in a mostly bruising half that ended with Syracuse taking a 33-23 lead. The Orange were able to increase the pace in the final minutes of the half as Battle hit four free throws, a jumper and a layup during a 13-2 run over the last 4:02.

Old Dominion came back with a 13-2 run to tie the game at 41-41 on a 3-pointer by Godwin with 10:19 remaining. A little over two minutes later, Godwin made another 3-pointer to cut Syracuse’s lead to 47-46.

—Field Level Media