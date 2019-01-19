Battle leads Syracuse past Pitt, 74-63

Tyus Battle had 22 points, and Oshae Brissett added 11 to lead the Syracuse Orangemen to a 74-63 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Jared Wilson-Frame had 19 points, and Xavier Johnson added 17 to lead the Panthers, who fell to 12-6 overall and 2-3 in ACC play.

Freshman Buddy Boeheim, head coach Jim Boeheim’s son, added a career-high 13 points off the bench, and Frank Howard had 10 for the Orange, who shot 46.3 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point range. Boeheim had four 3-pointers, and Battle had three as Syracuse made up for ugly free-throw shooting (52.2 percent) with its outside game.

Syracuse, which upset top-ranked Duke on Monday, won its second straight after running away with the game early in the second half. The Orange (13-5, 4-1) went on a 22-6 run to start the half for a 50-31 advantage and led by as much as 20 before Pittsburgh made a game of it late.

Syracuse lost the rebounding battle, 44-36, but Paschal Chukwu had an impressive game with 11 rebounds to go along with his six points.

Sidy N’Dir, Au’Diese Toney and Trey McGowens each added seven points for the Panthers, but they combined to shoot just 7 of 28 from the field, and starters Terrell Brown and Malik Ellison were a combined 2 of 10 for six points.

The Orange led by seven early and by as much as 11 in the first half, but the Panthers cut the lead to 28-25 at the break. Battle and Brissett each had just seven at the half as Syracuse shot just 37 percent from the field, though 50 percent (6 of 12) from deep.

Johnson and Wilson-Frame both had 10 points in the first half to lead the Panthers, who shot 35 percent from the field.

—Field Level Media