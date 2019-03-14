Syracuse rolls past Pitt in ACC tourney second round

Freshman guard Buddy Boeheim scored a career-high 20 points and the Syracuse Orange pulled away from the Pittsburgh Panthers 73-59 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament at Charlotte, N.C. on Wednesday.

Mar 13, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Frank Howard (23) celebrates a three-point shot against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the ACC conference tournament at Spectrum Center.

Syracuse (20-12), the sixth seed in the tournament, will play third-seeded Duke in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Boeheim, son of coach Jim Boeheim, added six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Elijah Hughes and Frank Howard contributed 18 points apiece, while Paschal Chukwu had seven points, nine rebounds and six blocks.

The 14th-seeded Panthers finished their season with a 14-19 record. Jared Wilson-Frame led them with 24 points, all on 3-point makes. He tied the school record for most threes in a game and came up just one 3-pointer shy of the tournament record. Sidy N’Dir added 10 points off the bench.

Syracuse forward Tyus Battle, the team’s leading scorer, sat out due to a hip injury.

The Orange shot 43.4 percent from the field and held the Panthers to 32.7 percent shooting. Syracuse also had a 36-34 rebounding advantage.

Wilson-Frame knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half to carry Pittsburgh to a 36-30 halftime lead. The rest of the Panthers shot 4-for-15 from the field prior to the break.

Hughes canned a trio of threes for the Orange before halftime en route to 10 points. Pittsburgh was up 10 late in the half before Syracuse reeled off seven unanswered points. Wilson-Frame then made a three with 26 seconds left.

Hughes scored the first five points of the second half but it was Boeheim who vaulted the Orange into the lead. He drained back-to-back threes in the first four minutes to give Syracuse a 43-39 edge.

Pittsburgh scored the next two baskets to tie it but the Orange answered with a 9-0 run. Boeheim assisted on threes by Hughes and Howard, then converted a three-point play.

Howard’s 3-pointer with 3:54 left gave Syracuse a 13-point lead. Pittsburgh never mounted a threat from that point.

The Orange also won both regular-season meetings.

