Goodine's basket lifts Syracuse over Wake Forest

Freshman guard Brycen Goodine converted a put-back with 1.5 seconds remaining to lift host Syracuse to a 75-73 win against Wake Forest in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Saturday night.

Feb 8, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Quincy Guerrier warms up prior to a game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Goodine’s basket followed a failed 3-point attempt by Elijah Hughes with three seconds remaining.

The Orange (14-9, 7-5 ACC) held on after blowing a 16-point lead early in the second half.

Buddy Boeheim’s layup with 1:43 left put ahead Syracuse 71-70.

Wake Forest could not convert in its next two possessions, and Hughes made two free throws to extend the lead to 73-70 with 32 seconds remaining.

Ismael Massoud sank a 3-pointer to tie the score with 21 seconds left. Goodine then made the game-winning putback.

Boeheim led Syracuse with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including five of nine from 3-point range. Hughes tallied 20 points and eight rebounds and Quincy Guerrier had 13 points before fouling out.

Wake Forest (10-13, 4-10) was led by Olivier Sarr’s 15 points and nine rebounds. Chaundee Brown had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Wake Forest rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half by outrebounding Syracuse 25-10 after halftime.

Boeheim had 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range in the first half, and Guerrier tallied 10 points to help Syracuse take a 38-30 halftime lead.

Syracuse scored the first eight points of the second half to increase its lead to 46-30 with 18:21 left in regulation, but Wake Forest responded with a 10-0 run.

Sarr’s dunk with 16:29 remaining capped the run, trimming the lead to 46-40. Andrien White had two 3-pointers in that stretch.

After the Demon Deacons cut the lead to 54-51 with 12:46 left, Syracuse responded with baskets by Joseph Girard II and Guerrier on consecutive possessions.

Wake Forest took its first lead since the opening minutes of the game on two free throws by Brandon Childress with 5:29 remaining.

