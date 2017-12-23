Adams helps St. Bonaventure shock rival Syracuse

Despite making just one field goal in the final 16:40 of the second half and overtime, St. Bonaventure outlasted Syracuse 60-57 Friday night before 20,976 fans at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

The Bonnies made 7 of 8 free throw attempts in overtime while holding the Orange to two layups. Courtney Stockard made 5 of 6 foul shots to help St. Bonaventure regain the lead 58-55, and Jaylen Adams clinched the victory with two more free throws.

Syracuse’s Oshae Brissett twice had a chance to win the game for Syracuse with layups at the end of regulation and overtime. In overtime, Brissett was whistled for a charging foul with 11.9 seconds left, and in regulation he missed a layup and put-back in the closing seconds.

The Bonnies (10-2) have won seven consecutive games for the first time since the 1982-83 season and defeated the Orange (10-2) for the first time since 1980-81. Syracuse had won 14 consecutive games over St. Bonaventure.

Adams scored 21 of his game-high 23 points in the first half, and he also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Frank Howard led the Orange with 17 points, and Brissett notched 15 points and 13 rebounds. The teams combined to shoot a woeful 13-for-58 in the second half.

Syracuse’s Paschal Chukwu made a basket and completed a three-point play to tie the score at 53 and complete the Orange’s comeback from a 13-point, second-half deficit. The Orange had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but Tyus Battle missed a layup and Brissett missed the put-back as the ball squirted loose as time expired.

Matt Mobley’s rainbow 3 and LaDarien Griffin’s dunk off an alley-oop pass from Adams capped a 9-0 run early in the second half that gave the Bonnies a 49-36 advantage.

Howard’s 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in the opening half cut St. Bonaventure’s lead to 40-33 at the break.