Davis' double-double spurs Texas A&M past Alabama

Tyler Davis scored 20 points and took 10 rebounds and made two key baskets in a late-game run by Texas A&M as the Aggies outlasted Alabama 68-66 on Saturday afternoon in a crucial Southeastern Conference contest at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Alabama forged a 17-5 run to come from behind and take the lead at 53-52 with 4:39 to play on a free throw by Donta Hall. But Texas A&M recovered with a jumper by Davis off a nifty feed by Robert Williams, a corner 3-pointer by DJ Hogg and a dunk by Davis to retake the lead at 59-53 with 3:10 remaining.

The Crimson Tide made a final run, using a deadball technical foul against Texas A&M’s T.J. Sparks to help pull within 66-63 with 21 seconds to play, but the Aggies held on to win.

The victory was the third straight for Texas A&M (20-11, 9-9 in SEC play), which has likely already secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The loss was the fifth in a row for the Crimson Tide (17-14, 8-10 in SEC play) and damaged their chances of making the NCAA Tournament. Alabama will likely need to win at least twice in the upcoming SEC tournament to make it to the Big Dance.

Admon Gilder added 14 points and Hogg hit for 11 for Texas A&M in a game that featured 15 lead changes and 11 ties.

Collin Sexton led all scorers with 23 points and Hall added 12 for Alabama.

Two free throws by Sexton with 41 seconds to play in the first half granted the Crimson Tide a 25-24 lead at intermission. Sexton led all scorers with 11 points in the first 20 minutes.

The Aggies countered with contributions from their formidable front line of Davis and Williams, who led Texas A&M with eight and six points, respectively, and combined for 11 of their team’s 23 first-half rebounds.

The game was tied at 34 with 14:24 remaining before the Aggies took charge via a 13-2 run over the ensuing four minutes to take 47-36 lead with 10:22 to play. But then Texas A&M turned cold from the floor, missing four straight shots and committing a turnover to allow the Crimson Tide to claw within 52-45 with 6:46 to play.

