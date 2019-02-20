Mitchell, Flagg guide Texas A&M past Alabama

Junior guard Wendell Mitchell and sophomore guard Savion Flagg each scored 18 points to lead Texas A&M to a 65-56 win over Alabama on Tuesday in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies (11-14, 4-9 Southeastern Conference) won for the third time in their past four games while delivering a blow to the NCAA Tournament hopes of the Crimson Tide (15-11, 6-7). Alabama took its third loss in a row.

Alabama looked to be taking control when it went on a 12-0 run over a span of 3:55 to grab a 44-32 lead with 12:28 remaining in the game. However, Texas A&M roared back.

After trailing by nine with 11:38 left, Texas A&M went on a 12-0 run of its own to take a 48-45 lead with 6:51 remaining on a Jay Jay Chandler 3-pointer.

The Aggies took a 56-50 lead with 4:18 remaining. After Alabama pulled to within 60-56 with 1:15 left, Texas A&M put the game away thanks to a Mitchell 3-pointer with 35 seconds to go. Aggies sophomore guard T.J. Starks hit two free throws with 19 seconds left for a nine-point edge.

Mitchell and Flagg were the only players to score in double figures for Texas A&M, which won despite shooting just 6 of 23 from 3-point range.

The Aggies made up for it by going 16 of 31 on 2-point tries, 15 of 16 from the free-throw line and by outrebounding the Crimson Tide, 38-31.

Junior guard Tevin Mack was the only player in double figures for Alabama, finishing with 14 points.

The Crimson Tide, who have lost three straight, were an identical 6 of 23 from 3-point range.

Alabama used a 10-0 run in the first half to take a 30-19 lead with 1:05 left until the break. The Crimson Tide ultimately took a 30-24 edge into halftime after a late Flagg 3-pointer.

—Field Level Media