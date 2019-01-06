Harris, Arkansas hang on vs. Texas A&M

Jalen Harris had 15 points, and freshman Desi Sills had a career-high 14 to lead the Arkansas Razorbacks to a 73-71 road win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night in College Station, Texas to open Big 12 play.

TJ Starks had 23 points, and Savion Flagg added 20 for the Aggies, who fell to 6-6 on the season.

Arkansas, which improved to 10-3 with the win, controlled both the boards and the perimeter, owning a 47-42 rebounding advantage while holding Texas A&M to 20.8 percent shooting from long range.

After Texas A&M claimed a 54-51 lead on a Flagg dunk, the Razorbacks used a 16-5 run to take control late in the game. The Aggies climbed back to make it a game, though, and were a Starks missed 3-pointer away from tying it with five seconds left.

Isaiah Joe and Daniel Gafford each had 11 points for the Razorbacks, who survived 37.1 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from the free-throw line to win their third straight.

No other Aggie had more than Wendell Mitchell, who had seven points but on 2-of-11 shooting.

Arkansas led 12-4 six minutes into the game, but Texas A&M rallied to take a 22-20 lead seven minutes later. After trading leads for the duration of the half, the Razorbacks claimed a narrow 32-31 halftime edge after a Harris jumper with six seconds left.

Arkansas led at the break despite shooting just 36 percent from the field, with Sills contributing a career high before halftime. Sills, whose previous career high was nine points in mid-December against Texas-San Antonio, hit three 3-pointers on 5-of-7 shooting for 13 points. Joe had six points at halftime for the Razorbacks, and Harris added five.

Flagg had eight at the half for the Aggies, while Starks and Chandler added six apiece. Texas A&M shot 43 percent from the field in the half but just 11 percent from 3-point range.

