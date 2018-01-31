Texas A&M rides big second half to win over Arkansas

T.J. Starks scored 16 points, and Tyler Davis added a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds as Texas A&M took command in the second half en route to an 80-66 victory over Arkansas in an SEC game Tuesday night in College Station, Tex.

The loss ended a three-game-winning streak for Arkansas (15-7, 4-5) while Texas A&M (14-8, 3-6) stopped a brief two-game losing streak thanks to a 47-point second half.

Texas A&M held a 33-32 halftime lead after making three three-pointers in the first half but sank five inside the first four minutes of the second half, stretching its lead to 50-37.

D.J. Hogg made three of the long-range shots as the Aggies eventually took a 64-44 lead before Arkansas tried to rally.

Daryl Macon helped the Razorbacks make things closer. His long 3-pointer with just over six minutes left cut the lead to 66-57.

However, the Aggies quickly bounced back, and the Razorbacks drew no closer.

Admon Gilder (13 points), Hogg (11 points) and Robert Williams (10 points) also scored in double figures as five Aggies finished with at least 10 points in the victory.

Macon led Arkansas with 20 points. Jaylen Barford added 19 in the loss.

Macon was picked as last week’s SEC Player of the Week and also became the first player in school history to win the award three times in one season and four time in a career.

Arkansas started quickly in this game, taking a 17-8 lead but Texas A&M then turned things around. The Aggies reeled off 23 of the next 29 points for a 31-23 lead.

However, Macon and Darious Hall helped the Razorbacks slowly come back in the final minutes of the first half. Macon fed Hall, who made a layup with 31 seconds left, leaving Texas A&M with that 33-32 lead at halftime.

The Aggies took the lead despite 12 turnovers in that first half but settled down after that. They turned the ball over just four times in the second half.

--Field Level Media