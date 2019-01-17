Brown's 22 leads No. 14 Auburn past Texas A&M

EditorsNote: adds to last graf

Bryce Brown scored 22 points as No. 14 Auburn rolled past Texas A&M 85-66 in a Southeastern Conference game Wednesday night at College Station, Texas.

Jared Harper, who scored 17 points, and Anfernee McLemore, who added 13, joined Brown in providing nearly all of the Tigers’ 3-pointers. Brown made 5 of 11, Harper 4 of 9 and McLemore 3 of 4 as the Tigers (13-3, 2-1 SEC) made 13 of 34 3-point attempts. Chuma Okeke added 10 points.

Savion Flagg and Wendell Mitchell scored 22 points each to lead the Aggies (7-8, 1-3).

The Auburn bench outscored the A&M bench 27-5 as Josh Nebo was the only Aggie reserve to score.

The final score would have been even more lopsided if the Aggies hadn’t had a big advantage at the foul line. They made 21 of 30 free throws, and Auburn made 8 of 10.

The Tigers dominated the boards, outrebounding A&M 50-33.

Auburn led by 16 points at halftime before A&M cut the deficit to single digits by scoring the first seven points of the second half.

However, the Tigers used 3-pointers to open up a comfortable margin just as they did in the first half.

Harper made to back-to-back threes as Auburn increased its lead to 65-44 and coasted from there.

A&M trailed just 17-15 in the early going before Auburn created some breathing room.

Samir Doughty’s 3-pointer completed a 9-0 run that gave the Tigers a 26-15 lead.

Flagg’s 3-pointer ended the run, and Jay Jay Chandler added two free throws before Auburn went on another run.

Austin Wiley’s dunk and Brown’s three-point play increased the lead to 31-20.

The Aggies scored four straight points before Brown heated up. He made four 3-pointers to extend the Tigers’ lead to 43-23.

Flagg’s jumper and his 3-pointer plus a TJ Starks layup helped A&M get within 13 points before Brown made another 3-pointer to help Auburn take a 48-32 lead at halftime.

