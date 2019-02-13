Texas A&M builds on strong start, downs Georgia

TJ Starks scored 19 points, and Christian Mekowulu added 15 points and 15 rebounds as Texas A&M roared to the front with a decisive run in the first half en route to a 73-56 victory over visiting Georgia on Tuesday in Southeastern Conference action in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M (10-13, 3-8 in SEC play) led by 13 points at the half and never let up, winning its second straight and for the third time in its past six outings.

The loss was the fifth in a row for Georgia (10-14, 1-10 in SEC play) and the ninth straight in SEC play. The Bulldogs’ only win since Jan. 9 was against Texas in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Jay Jay Chandler scored 18 points for the Aggies, who dominated the game over the final 30 minutes.

Nicolas Claxton paced the hapless Bulldogs with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Jordan Harris added 10 for Georgia.

The Aggies jumped to a 13-12 lead on two free throws by Chandler with 9:50 to play in the first half, then reeled off 13 of the game’s next 15 points to build a 27-14 lead. Texas A&M’s advantage was 14 points, at 32-18, with 2:12 to play before the Aggies settled for a 34-21 lead at intermission.

Chandler led all scorers with 11 points as A&M outshot the Bulldogs 44.8 percent to 28.6 percent in the first half.

Claxton scored eight points in the half to lead Georgia, which hit just 1 of 12 shots from beyond the arc in the first half.

Georgia clawed within 34-24 on three free throws by Harris 1 1/2 minutes into the second half but never got the game into single digits.

Next up for the Aggies is a game Saturday afternoon at South Carolina. Georgia returns home to face LSU, also on Saturday afternoon.

—Field Level Media