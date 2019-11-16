No. 8 Gonzaga blows out Texas A&M, 79-49

Gonzaga’s Admon Gilder returned to Texas and haunted his former team by scoring 16 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 79-49 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Gilder, a graduate transfer who helped the Aggies twice make the Sweet 16, helped ignite a 29-3 run that broke open a close game. His 3-pointer gave the nation’s No. 8 team its first lead of the night, 16-14, at the 10:18 mark of the first half.

Gonzaga (4-0) went on to score 20 straight points to open a 31-14 lead. Texas A&M (2-1) went scoreless until Josh Nebo’s layup after an offensive rebound ended the drought with 2:25 left in the half.

The Bulldogs took a 40-19 lead into intermission.

Gonzaga owned the boards in the first 20 minutes, outrebounding the Aggies, 26-12. Texas A&M did not record a first-half assist, committed 10 turnovers and shot just 24 percent.

Ryan Woolridge, another Texas native and grad transfer from North Texas, scored 12 first-half points and finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for Gonzaga.

Filip Petrusev, who recorded 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks on Tuesday in Gonzaga’s win over North Dakota, scored 14 points with 10 rebounds.

The only returning starter from last season for Gonzaga, Corey Kispert, had a night to forget — making only 1 of 10 field-goal attempts, finishing with three points.

Wendell Mitchell led the Aggies with 14 points. Josh Nebo added 11.

The Aggies’ offense played better in the second half, but Texas A&M was unable to put a serious dent into the deficit. The Bulldogs kept the pedal to the metal and opened a 30-point lead on Petrusev’s fast-break dunk midway through the half.

The Aggies’ strategy on offense was clear: Work the shot clock down to single digits to keep the Bulldogs from getting out on the fast break. Unfortunately for the Aggies, they shot poorly and turned the ball over, giving Gonzaga plenty of chances to run.

And Gonzaga took advantage, scoring 19 fast-break points.

The Bulldogs controlled the paint, outscoring the Aggies, 44-20. Gonzaga also held a 46-29 rebounding edge.

—Field Level Media