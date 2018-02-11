Texas A&M hands No. 24 Kentucky, Calipari third straight loss

No. 24 Kentucky, which was beaten 85-74 by Texas A&M at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, lost its third straight game for the first time in coach John Calipari’s nine seasons in Lexington.

Kentucky falls to 17-8, 6-6 in the SEC. Texas A&M, which has now won four straight games, improves to 17-8, 6-6.

The Aggies won the game with an explosive start to the second half. In less than four minutes, Texas A&M outscored Kentucky 17-2 to blow out to a 43-32 advantage. TJ Starks and Admon Gilder each scored five points in the stretch.

Texas A&M would go on to post a 22-point lead at 61-39 with 10:22 remaining, meaning the Aggies outscored the Wildcats 35-9 to start the second half. Overall, Texas A&M shot 67 percent in the second half, 78 percent from 3-point range (7 of 9).

Kentucky did mount a modest 8-0 run near the end of the game to trim the deficit to 79-71 with 56 seconds remaining, but Texas A&M pushed back out for the 11-point final margin.

Texas A&M had two players record double-doubles in the victory. DJ Hogg had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Robert Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Aggies were led in scoring by Starks with 17. Gilder added 14 and Tyler Davis had 12, as the Aggies placed five players in double figures.

Overall, Texas A&M shot 47 percent, including 39 percent from 3-point range. The Aggies had 40 rebounds, 16 assists and nine turnovers.

Kentucky got 19 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, followed by Kevin Knox with 18 and Hamidou Diallo with 13, all in the second half.

Kentucky shot 45.5 percent, including 40 percent from 3-point range. The Wildcats had 43 rebounds, 15 assists and 12 turnovers.

Texas A&M travels to Missouri on Tuesday. Kentucky looks to avoid a four-game losing streak at No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media