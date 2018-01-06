Waters' late 3-pointers lift LSU past Texas A&M

Freshman guard Tremont Waters drained two long 3-pointers in the final 12.4 seconds, including the decisive one with 0.7 seconds to go, as LSU registered a dramatic 69-68 victory over No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday in SEC play at College Station, Texas.

Waters, who made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, received an inbounds pass with three seconds left. he hoisted the 30-footer from the left wing over two Aggies defenders and it swished through the net.

Waters made the first long 3-pointer with 12.4 seconds to play to give the Tigers (10-4, 1-1) a 68-66 lead. Texas A&M junior center Tyler Davis missed two free throws with 11.7 seconds left to set the stage for Waters.

“It was an unbelievable play,” coach Will Wade said of Waters in a postgame interview on the SEC Network. “He didn’t play his best today but he definitely made two huge 3s.”

Sophomore guard Skylar Mays had 11 points and six assists for LSU, which was 12-of-28 from 3-point range. Senior forward Aaron Epps also scored 11 points.

Davis recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds but his big missed free throws contributed to Texas A&M (11-4, 0-3) losing its third straight game. Senior center Tonny Trocha-Moreles scored 13 points and junior forward D.J. Hogg scored 12 in his return from a three-game suspension for violating Texas A&M policy.

The Aggies, who shot 39.3 percent from the field, were without standout sophomore power forward Robert Williams (illness), junior guard Admon Gilder (knee) and senior guard Duane Wilson (knee). Williams has been battling a viral infection all week while Gilder missed his fifth straight game.

Hogg converted a go-ahead layup with 3:14 remaining to begin an 8-3 run that gave the Aggies a 68-63 lead. Davis made two inside hoops during the stretch, the latter to make it a five-point margin with 18.6 seconds left, before Waters took over.

LSU led 29-28 at halftime despite shooting just 35.3 percent from the field. But Texas A&M was even worse at 30.8 percent - including 1 of 13 from 3-point range - and committed 11 turnovers.

-- Field Level Media