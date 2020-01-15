LSU outlasts Texas A&M in OT, still perfect in conference

Trendon Watford scored 19 points, including a key basket in overtime, and grabbed 11 rebounds as visiting LSU squandered a 16-point lead before rallying for an 89-85 win over Texas A&M on Tuesday in Southeastern Conference action in College Station, Texas.

LSU had a chance to win the game in regulation after a defensive rebound with 16 seconds to play but could not get off a shot before the buzzer expired.

The Tigers took the lead on Javonte Smart’s 3-pointer to open overtime and never trailed in the extra period, with Watford adding a pair of free throws two possessions later.

Skylar Mays scored 19 points and Smart added 18 points for the Tigers (12-4, 4-0), who won their fifth straight game. Darius Days scored 16 points before fouling out with 2:55 to play and Emmitt Williams hit for 10 points for LSU.

The Tigers also extended their road SEC winning streak to 11 games and have won nine straight league regular-season contests dating back to the final five games last season.

Josh Nebo scored 20 points and took 9 rebounds to lead Texas A&M (8-7, 2-2), which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Andre Gordon added 17 points, Savion Flagg scored 16, Wendell Mitchell tallied 11 and Jay Jay Chandler produced 10 points for the Aggies, who had a season-high 14 3-pointers.

The Tigers led from the jump and by as many as 16 points on the way to a 42-32 advantage at halftime. Smart and Watford scored 12 points apiece in the half to pace the Tigers, while Gordon’s 10 points led Texas A&M.

Texas A&M ruled the second half, going in front for the first time at 52-51 on a third-chance 3-pointer by Flagg with 10:41 to play. The two teams traded the lead for the ensuing five minutes before the Aggies forged a 9-0 run to take a 68-62 lead with 5:57 remaining.

—Field Level Media