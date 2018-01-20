Texas A&M wins at home against Missouri, 60-49

Tonny Trocha-Morelos scored 14 points off the bench and Robert Williams added 13 points and nine rebounds as Texas A&M defeated Missouri 60-49 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M pulled away from the Tigers in the final 10 minutes after earning a nine-point halftime lead and giving it all back within the first four minutes of the second half.

A Williams dunk with 2:54 play expanded the Aggies’ advantage to 10 points as Missouri went almost five minutes without a field goal and didn’t score a point for more than four minutes at the end of the game.

Tyler Davis added 11 points and 14 rebounds for Texas A&M (13-6, 2-5 SEC), which won its second straight game after a five-game losing streak. The Aggies outshot Missouri 39.1 percent-27.8 percent and owned a 46-38 edge on the glass.

Jordan Geist, Jeremiah Tilmon and Jordan Barnett each scored nine points to lead the Tigers (13-6, 3-3).

The Aggies led 29-20 after a first half in which both teams struggled to make shots. A&M hit just 11 of 36 field-goal attempts (30.6 percent) but the Tigers were even worse, making only 7 of 27 from the floor and just 2 of 9 from 3-point territory.

With all the missed shots, there were plenty of rebounds to go around and the Aggies took 26 of them in the first half to 20 for Missouri.

A&M got all its scoring from just four players - led by Williams with nine points and Trocha-Morelos with eight - while Geist’s six points paced Missouri.

The Tigers rallied to take a 32-31 lead on a layup by Kevin Puryear with 15:48 to play but Texas A&M regained its stride and forged a 13-6 run that put it back in command.

Next up for the Aggies is Tuesday’s game at LSU while Missouri hosts Auburn on Wednesday.

-- Field Level Media