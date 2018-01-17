Davis' late put-back lifts Texas A&M past Ole Miss

Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including the game-winning layup with 23 seconds to play, and pulled down 12 rebounds as Texas A&M outlasted Ole Miss 71-69 on Tuesday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

The contest was tied at 60 with 5:42 to play before Texas A&M capped off an 11-2 run with a 3-pointer by DJ Hogg with 2:51 left. However, the Rebels forged their own surge, riding a 3-pointer by Terence Davis to re-tie the game at 69 with 49 seconds to play.

The Aggies (12-6, 1-5 SEC) went back to their strength in the paint as Tyler Davis scored on a put-back of his own missed shot to put Texas A&M in front.

After Terence Davis missed a 3-point attempt for Ole Miss with nine seconds left, the Rebels corralled the loose ball and called timeout to set up a final play. Breein Tyree’s shot at the buzzer clanged off the rim, granting the Aggies the victory.

Robert Williams added 18 points and nine rebounds and Admon Gilder scored 10 points in the win for Texas A&M, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Bruce Stevens led Ole Miss (10-8, 3-3) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Terence Davis added 12 and Tyree poured in 11 for the Rebels.

Texas A&M outshot Ole Miss 60.7 percent-52 percent in the first half and led 45-37 after a half that featured six ties and six lead changes. The Aggies finished the period on a 7-0 run and were helped in that stretch by turnovers on three consecutive possessions by the Rebels.

Tyler Davis led all scorers with 13 points over the first 20 minutes of play as A&M outscored Ole Miss 24-14 in the paint.

Tyree made all four of his shots from the field and both his free throws to pace the Rebels with 11 points in the half.

Ole Miss opened the second half on a 5-0 run over the first four minutes but then committed turnovers on back-to-back possessions. The Rebels moved to 49-48 lead on a 3-pointer by Shuler with 12:44 to play and expanded their advantage to 58-54 on Stevens’ jumper at the 7:15 mark.

