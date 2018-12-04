Mitchell, Texas A&M dump Northwestern State

Reserve guard Wendell Mitchell scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half, and Texas A&M rolled to an 80-59 victory over Northwestern State on Monday in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M led by 14 points at the break and was never seriously challenged in the second half. Northwestern State pulled within 10 points on a 6-2 run right after halftime and again after a jumper by CJ Jones at the 14:58 mark.

The Aggies then ran away with the game, especially over the final five minutes, when the margin ballooned to as many as 21 points and Mitchel did the bulk of his damage.

Christian Mekowulu added 14 points for Texas A&M while T.J. Starks hit for 12. The win was the second in a row for the Aggies (3-4) after a four-game losing streak. They returned to action Monday from a 10-day break.

Ismael Lane paced Northwestern State (2-7) with 16 points. Jones hit for 13 and Darian Dixon scored 10 points for the Demons, who lost for the third straight outing.

The Aggies never trailed and were up by as many as 16 points in the first half when a layup by Mekowulu made the score 32-16 with 7:06 to play.

Texas A&M settled for a 38-24 advantage at the half as it outshot Northwestern State 48 percent to 29 percent and forced the Demons into 15 turnovers, 10 of them steals, that produced 15 points for the Aggies over the first 20 minutes.

Overall, the Demons made just 22 of 64 shots from the floor, 34.4 percent. The Aggies hit 25 of 52 field-goal attempts, 48.1 percent.

Texas A&M heads back to the court on Saturday when it hosts Boston College. Meanwhile, the Demons next face another tough test, a road contest against No. 13 Texas Tech on Dec. 12.

—Field Level Media