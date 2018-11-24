Flagg powers Texas A&M past South Alabama

Savion Flagg scored 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the floor to help lead Texas A&M to a 74-62 win over South Alabama on Friday in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies (2-4) outscored the Jaguars 44-26 in the paint and finished with a 38-21 rebound advantage. A&M also outscored South Alabama at the free-throw line, converting 18 of 23 foul shots to just 7 of 11 for the Jaguars.

TJ Starks added 13 points for the Aggies, while Christian Mekowulu scored 12 points with a game-high eight rebounds for Texas A&M, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Rodrick Sikes led South Alabama (3-3) with 21 points with Josh Ajayi adding 12 and R.J. Kelly scoring 11 points.

Texas A&M led by 16 points at the half and by as many as 23 in the second half at 60-37 after a layup by John Walker with 11:55 to play.

The Jaguars slowly fought their way back, cutting deficit to 70-58 with 3:05 remaining but the Aggies had plenty down the stretch to get the finish line first.

South Alabama’s Sikes set the table early on, scoring 15 of the Jaguars’ first 18 points for an 18-15 lead at the 12:07 mark. But A&M roared back with a 19-5 for a 34-23 advantage, capped by a Flagg layup with 3:29 remaining in the half.

A jumper by Starks with 27 seconds to play staked the Aggies to their largest lead of the half and a 43-27 advantage at the break.

Flagg scored 19 points to pace all scorers at intermission, with Mekowulu adding 11 points over the first 20 minutes for Texas A&M, which outshot the Jaguars 60 percent to 36 percent in the half.

Sikes led South Alabama with 15 points, with all of them coming over the first eight minutes of the half.

South Alabama is back in action on Wednesday on the road at Southern Mississippi. The Aggies return to the floor on Dec. 3 when they host Northwestern State.

