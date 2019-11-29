Temple rolls past Texas A&M

Temple saw a 17-point first half lead melt to five midway through the second half, but the Owls’ 3-point game helped lead the team to a 65-42 win over Texas A&M in the consolation bracket at the Orlando Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Temple’s Quinton Rose led all scorers with 19 points as he scored 10 in a row in the first half to give the Owls a 19-13 lead with 7:35 remaining. Rose also staved off the Aggies to start the second half as he had a pair of dunks to bookend an 8-0 Texas A&M run that cut the Temple lead to 34-26 out of halftime.

Alani Moore had 14 points for the Owls while Monty Scott added 11. Temple made 10 of 26 shots from behind the 3-point line while holding Texas A&M to 22.4 percent shooting from the floor on the afternoon.

Texas A&M, which is shorthanded in the first year of a rebuild under new coach Buzz Williams, received inspired play from 6-9 senior Josh Nebo, who led the Aggies with 12 points and six rebounds.

Nebo, who leads the Aggies in both scoring and rebounding, was able to work the boxes for a pair of scores and two free throws to cut the Temple lead to 40-34 with 10:41 remaining. Then the Temple 3-ball game struck its chord.

Temple ballooned the lead to 32-15 late in the first half when Moore made two triples to send the Owls on a 13-2 run to end the first half. Temple held Texas A&M scoreless from the floor over the last 6:29 of the first half as the Aggies shot only 21.4 percent in the opening 20 minutes.

Ironically, the last meeting between the Owls and the Aggies came in the consolation bracket of the Orlando Invitational in 2010.

Temple plays the winner of Friday night’s Davidson-Fairfield game while the Aggies face the loser.

