No. 1 Vols set school record in 93-76 win over Texas A&M

EditorsNote: Fixes TJ in 5th graf

Feb 2, 2019; College Station, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes talks to his team during a timeout in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Williams scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and No. 1 Tennessee maintained its torrid start with a 93-76 win over Texas A&M on Saturday night at College Station, Texas.

Tennessee (20-1, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) set a school record with its 16th win in a row. The Volunteers surpassed their previous mark of 15 straight wins, which was set over parts of three seasons beginning in 1915 and ending in 1917.

Wendell Mitchell scored 18 points to lead Texas A&M (8-12, 1-7), which energized its home crowd with a terrific upset bid. After falling behind by 19 in the first half, the Aggies trailed by only two with 10:53 remaining but could not seal the comeback.

Lamonte Turner added 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting for Tennessee, which has not lost since Nov. 24 against then-No. 2 Kansas. Jordan Bone (18 points), Jordan Bowden (16) and Admiral Schofield (14) also finished in double figures for the Volunteers.

Texas A&M fell to 0-8 all time against No. 1-ranked opponents. In addition to Mitchell, four other Aggies scored in double digits, including Savion Flagg (14), Brandon Mahan (12), TJ Starks (11) and Josh Nebo (10).

Tennessee closed the second half on a 28-13 run to secure its record-breaking win streak. The Volunteers shot a scorching 64.5 percent (40 of 62) from the field, while Texas A&M shot 43.9 percent (29 of 66).

Emotions ran high early in the second half after Texas A&M’s Christian Mekowulu and Tennessee’s Kyle Alexander became tangled up while battling for a rebound. Players from both teams exchanged words as officials intervened. Mekowulu and Schofield each drew technical fouls for their role in the quarrel.

Tennessee sprinted to a 46-39 halftime lead. Schofield, Williams and Bone each had 10 points at the half.

Texas A&M received an early spark from Mahan, who came off the bench to hit all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half. Jay Jay Chandler and Flagg had seven points apiece for the Aggies before intermission.

The Volunteers will have two days off before they host Missouri on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M will return to action Wednesday night when it visits Mississippi.

—Field Level Media