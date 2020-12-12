TCU cruises to easy win over Texas A&M

RJ Nembhard led three players in double figures with 16 points and also had nine assists to lift Texas Christian to a convincing 73-55 win over Texas A&M on Saturday at Forth Worth, Texas.

Mike Miles scored 15 points and PJ Fuller added 13 points for TCU (5-2), which snapped a two-game losing streak following losses to Oklahoma and Providence.

TCU shot 52 percent from the field (26 of 52) and 43.5 from 3-point range (10 of 23). The Horned Frogs forced 20 Texas A&M turnovers and held a 33-26 rebounding advantage.

Jay Jay Chandler scored 12 points, Quenton Jackson had 11 points and Emanuel Miller added 10 points and nine rebounds in defeat for Texas A&M, which suffered its first loss of the season and is now 3-1.

Texas A&M struggled from the field throughout, shooting 38.3 percent from the field (18 of 47) and 23.5 percent from 3-point range (4 of 17).

After trailing 10-8 early on, TCU dominated the rest of the first half.

The Horned Frogs first went on a 15-2 run to take a 23-12 lead with 7:03 left in the first half.

Leading 28-18, TCU then went on a 13-0 run to grab a 41-18 lead with three minutes to go until halftime.

TCU eventually took a 42-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The start of the second half didn’t provide much relief for Texas A&M.

TCU continued its onslaught, scoring the first 10 points of the second half to take a 52-21 lead with 17:16 remaining in the game.

The TCU lead ballooned to as many as 33 points and Texas A&M couldn’t make a serious dent in its deficit the rest of the way.

The Horned Frogs collected 22 assists to just 11 for Texas A&M.

This was the first time the two in-state schools played in basketball since 1996.

--Field Level Media