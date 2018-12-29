Patterson paces Texas Southern to stunning win over Texas A&M

Jalyn Patterson racked up 20 points, 14 of them in the second half, to lead five players in double-figure scoring as visiting Texas Southern posted a surprising 88-73 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Texas Southern (5-8) now has wins over three Power 5 schools, having already defeated Baylor and Oregon on the road this season. The Tigers’ ambitious schedule also includes losses at Gonzaga, Arizona State, Iowa State, San Diego State and Georgia and just two home games in their first 13 contests.

The Tigers were up just 62-58 with 9:31 to play but rolled away from Texas A&M via a 15-2 run over the ensuing five minutes and were never again challenged.

Devocio Butler scored 17 points for Texas Southern, while Jeremy Combs hit for 15 and Trayvon Reed and Shawn Olden added 13 points each for the Tigers, who snapped a two-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their past six outings. Reed also pulled down game-high 11 rebounds.

The Tigers used a 11-0 run over the 3:08 stretch of the late-first half to turn a two-point lead into a 39-26 advantage with 3:33 to play in the half. Texas A&M missed five straight field goals over that stretch.

Wendell Mitchell led the Aggies (6-5) with 21 points. Savion Flagg added 17 points and TJ Starks and Christian Mekowulu scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, for Texas A&M in the loss The Aggies had won five straight games.

Butler poured in 11 points in the first half to help Texas Southern to a 46-33 lead at intermission. The Tigers outshot Texas A&M 60.6 percent to 43.3 percent in the half, canned 6 of their 14 3-pointers and outrebounded the Aggies 18-16.

Starks led Texas A&M with 11 points over the first 20 minutes of play but the Aggies missed 11 of their 15 shots from beyond the arc and were outscored in the paint 26-16.

Texas A&M chipped away at its deficit over the first 10 minutes of the second half, clawing to within 62-58 on a Mitchell layup with 9:31 to play.

The Aggies return to the court on Jan. 5 when they open Southeastern Conference play against Arkansas. Texas Southern remains on the road to face Alcorn State in its first Southwestern Athletic Conference contest.

