Texas A&M escapes with win over UL Monroe

Jay Jay Chandler, Andre Gordon, Quenton Jackson and Josh Nebo fueled a second-half rally for Texas A&M, combining to score 39 of their 48 points, in the Aggies’ 63-57 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Monday night at College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M, a heavy favorite, trailed UL Monroe 30-22 at halftime despite taking an early 11-4 lead.

In the second half, the Aggies (2-0) overcame a 10-point deficit with Chandler scoring 12 of his team-high 17 points, Gordon having 12 of his 14, Jackson scoring 10 of his 12 and Nebo producing all seven of his points. The four players were a combined 13 of 19 from the field in the half. Their teammates went 0 of 6.

UL Monroe (2-1) was led by Michael Ertel’s 25 points and nine rebounds. J.D. Williams added 15 points and six assists.

The Aggies shot only 34.5 percent from the field (missing all three 3-point attempts) in the first half. They also mustered only two assists while committing seven turnovers in the half. None of the Aggies had more than five points heading into the second half.

In the second half, they made 52 percent of their shots and had seven assists with six turnovers.

Williams led UL Monroe with 12 points at halftime. He also combined with Ertel with 11 rebounds combined. The Warhawks outrebounded Texas A&M 22-15 in the first half. In the second half, the Aggies controlled the boards 18-13.

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams was forced to call a timeout after UL Monroe built a 34-24 lead with 19:09 left in regulation after Ertel stole the ball and converted a layup.

The Aggies rallied behind 3-pointers and two free throws by Chandler on three consecutive possessions to score eight unanswered points, cutting the lead to 36-34 with 15:18 remaining. Chandler scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second half for the Aggies.

Jackson then scored seven of nine points for Texas A&M to keep the Aggies close, trailing 45-43 with 10:15 left.

UL Monroe went 7:30 without scoring, missing 10 consecutive shots, allowing Texas A&M to go on a 14-0 run and take a 52-45 lead with 5:15 remaining.

Ertel broke the slump with 4:52 left converting a 3-point play to cut the lead to 52-48.

A 3-point play by Jackson with 3:21 remaining put the Aggies ahead 57-50. The Warhawks could not get closer than four points afterward.

—Field Level Media