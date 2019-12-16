Miller leads Texas A&M to narrow win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Emanuel Miller scored 20 points, and Josh Nebo added 13 points and 13 rebounds as Texas A&M came from behind to defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 63-60 on Sunday in College Station, Texas.

A&M-CC led 57-55 before the Aggies tied the game with an alley-oop layup by Emanuel Miller with 2:07 to play. Texas A&M then took the lead on a free throw by Jay Jay Chandler at the 1:33 mark.

A free throw by the Islanders’ Nolan Bertain knotted the contest at 58 with 46 seconds to play. Andre Gordon gave Texas A&M the 60-58 lead with 30.1 seconds left.

After a missed shot with 10 seconds to play, the Aggies’ Savion Flagg grabbed the defensive rebound and was fouled, making one of his free throw chances to help Texas A&M clinch the victory.

Chandler added 11 and Flagg had 10 for the Aggies (4-5), which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jordan Hairston scored a career-high 25 points for the Islanders (4-6), with Myles Smith hitting for 16 points and Elijah Schmidt taking 10 rebounds for A&M-CC.

The game was tied at 19 after Flagg’s jumper with 4:31 to play in the half but the rest of the period belonged to the Islanders. A&M-CC ended the half with a 12-5 run and owned a 31-24 lead at the break.

Hairston had 18 points in the half, hitting on six of his seven 3-point attempts. The Islanders outshot Texas A&M 44 percent to 34.6 percent over the first 20 minutes.

Nebo and Miller led the Aggies with six points each in the half.

A&M-CC ran its lead to as many as 11 points, at 37-26, on a pair of free throws by Hairston two minutes into the second half before the Aggies started whittling away. A 17-6 run over the ensuing six minutes pulled Texas A&M to within 44-43 after a four-point play by Chandler.

The Aggies took a 48-47 lead on a putback dunk by Nebo with 8:53 to play, setting the stage for the furious finish.

