Temple sinks Cal in Legends Classic consolation game

Junior guard Quinton Rose scored 23 points, lifting Temple to a 76-59 win over California in the consolation game of the Legends Classic on Tuesday in New York.

Senior point guard Shizz Alston added 15 points and 10 assists for the Owls (5-1), who bounced back from a 57-51 loss to VCU in the Legends Classic semifinals on Monday night. Sophomore guard Nate Pierre-Louis chipped in with nine points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Cal (1-3) had four players score in double figures, led by sophomore guard Darius McNeill with 12 points.

Temple held California to 44.7 percent shooting from the field while forcing 15 turnovers. The Owls hit 54.4 percent from the floor and gave the ball away 11 times.

Up 32-28 at halftime, Temple started the second half with a 23-9 run. Sophomore forward De’Vondre Perry and Alston made back to back 3-pointers during the flurry to put the Owls up 50-37. Rose followed with a steal and breakaway layup, then Alston made a turn-around jumper to extend Temple’s lead to 54-37.

Temple led by as many as 14 points in the first half, taking advantage of seven Cal turnovers to jump to a quick 19-5 lead. But the Golden Bears regrouped, closing the half on an 7-3 run to cut the deficit to four at halftime.

The Golden Bears shot 53.3 percent (8 of 15) from 3-point range overall but struggled at the foul line, making just 9 of 18.

Cal junior guard Paris Austin (10 points) cut Temple’s lead in the second half to 63-54 on a driving layup with 5:53 to go. However, the Owls soon regained control of the game with a 9-0 run. Pierre-Louis scored five straight points on a 3-pointer and driving layup before two Alston jumpers put the Owls up 72-54.

Cal dropped both games at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, falling 82-79 to St. John’s on Monday night.

