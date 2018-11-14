US College Basketball
November 14, 2018 / 4:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rose, Alston help Temple edge Georgia

2 Min Read

Quentin Rose and Shizz Alston Jr. scored 25 points apiece as host Temple stayed undefeated by holding off Georgia Tuesday night, 81-77.

The Owls improved to 3-0 while Georgia fell to 1-1.

Rose and Alston were followed by Nate Pierre-Louis, who scored 16 points. Alston’s effort enabled him to surpass the 1,000-point mark for his career, becoming the 53rd player in Temple history to accomplish the feat.

Derek Ogbeide enjoyed his second-straight double-digit scoring game for the Bulldogs, finishing with 16 points, followed by Rayshaun Hammonds with 13.

The win enabled the Owls to avenge an 18-point loss to Georgia last season in Athens, Ga.

The game went down to the final buzzer.

With the Bulldogs trailing by five, Ogbeide hit a pair of free throws with 1:12 to go to draw Georgia to within 77-74.

However, Rose would answer, hitting a short runner to push the margin back to five before Hammonds’ 3-pointer made the score 79-77 with 27 seconds left.

After forcing a turnover on the inbounds pass with 22 seconds left, Ogbeide tried a jumper from the free-throw line with four seconds left, only to have the shot hit off the iron. After a quick foul, Alston hit a pair of free throws to account for the final score.

Temple led, 45-34, at the half before the Bulldogs cut the lead to four on a dunk by Ogbeide with under 17 minutes to play.

Despite pulling back ahead by nine, the Bulldogs continued to hang around, getting back-to-back 3-pointers by Tyree Crump to cut the lead to 73-68 with four minutes left. However, Temple kept finding answers.

A combined nine straight possessions resulted in points for both teams, which ultimately enabled the Owls to hang on for the win.

The Bulldogs committed 20 turnovers.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.